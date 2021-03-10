Korea Investment CORP Acquires Shares of 55,500 Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at $252,000.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

