Korea Investment CORP Acquires Shares of 74,600 CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,295 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after acquiring an additional 201,887 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,644,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 601,165 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,241,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,276,000 after acquiring an additional 366,880 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,127,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,915,000 after acquiring an additional 610,258 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CAE from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

CAE opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 169.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

