Korea Investment CORP Buys 174,200 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 174,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,974,000 after buying an additional 8,975,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after buying an additional 2,264,667 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 225,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,770,000 after buying an additional 844,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. Analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

AUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

