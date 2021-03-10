Korea Investment CORP Buys New Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chewy by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,767.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.51 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

