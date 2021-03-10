Korea Investment CORP Buys Shares of 43,300 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.88, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

