Korea Investment CORP Buys Shares of 8,000 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $213.99 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.03.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

