Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 37,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Camden Property Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.