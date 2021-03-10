Korea Investment CORP Has $1.43 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atmos Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,525,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,276,000 after acquiring an additional 110,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

