Korea Investment CORP Has $1.98 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,407,000 after purchasing an additional 356,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,876,000 after purchasing an additional 261,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 195,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 300,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 156,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $98.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.