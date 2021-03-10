Korea Investment CORP Has $2.04 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 241,550 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.