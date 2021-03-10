Korea Investment CORP Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 36.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.68.

JNPR stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.