Korea Investment CORP Has $2.19 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $6,250,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

