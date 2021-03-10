Korea Investment CORP Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,570,000 after buying an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 453,458 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 841,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 248,853 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $42,654,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

BG stock opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,549. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,274. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.