Korea Investment CORP Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE WTRG opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.