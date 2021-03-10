Korea Investment CORP Has $2.54 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,194,000 after buying an additional 7,461,043 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Rollins by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after buying an additional 1,282,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rollins by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after buying an additional 1,009,250 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Rollins by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,916,000 after buying an additional 813,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Rollins by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,152,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,105,000 after buying an additional 695,394 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL stock opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

