Korea Investment CORP Has $2.59 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 222.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.40.

CYBR opened at $135.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,939.99 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

