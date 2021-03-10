Korea Investment CORP Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after buying an additional 919,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after buying an additional 863,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after buying an additional 732,451 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after buying an additional 468,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 281,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

