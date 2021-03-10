Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

