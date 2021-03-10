Korea Investment CORP Invests $1.15 Million in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dada Nexus stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of -7.67.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
