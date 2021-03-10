Korea Investment CORP Invests $1.33 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

MCHI stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

