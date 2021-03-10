Korea Investment CORP Invests $1.35 Million in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 260,575 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,126,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. UBS Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

