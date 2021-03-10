Korea Investment CORP Invests $1.52 Million in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $5,511,845.10. Insiders sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock valued at $57,472,730 in the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

