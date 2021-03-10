Korea Investment CORP Invests $1.62 Million in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATH. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 28.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth about $33,453,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Athene by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after purchasing an additional 959,023 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Athene by 170.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,230,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 774,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ATH opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $55.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49.
In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Athene in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
