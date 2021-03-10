Korea Investment CORP Invests $1.62 Million in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATH. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 28.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth about $33,453,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Athene by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after purchasing an additional 959,023 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Athene by 170.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,230,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 774,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $55.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Athene in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

