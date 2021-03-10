Korea Investment CORP Invests $1.87 Million in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEPC opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

