Korea Investment CORP Invests $2.04 Million in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,366,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,913 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $338,436,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,751,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPRX. UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,526,050 shares of company stock valued at $331,223,616 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

