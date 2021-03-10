Korea Investment CORP Invests $2.60 Million in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of Baozun as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BZUN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Baozun by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Baozun by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BZUN. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

