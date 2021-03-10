Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 141,961 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,722 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $437,000.

TME opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

