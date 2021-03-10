Korea Investment CORP Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1,292.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $155.14 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day moving average of $131.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.78.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.