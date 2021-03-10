Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPD by 601.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,853,000 after buying an additional 5,814,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPD by 50.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,261,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,573,000 after buying an additional 3,785,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPD by 1,749.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after buying an additional 1,590,731 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the third quarter worth approximately $37,414,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPD by 95.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,919,000 after buying an additional 647,075 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion and a PE ratio of 225.40. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $38.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

