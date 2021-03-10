Korea Investment CORP Purchases 2,300 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

