Korea Investment CORP Purchases Shares of 10,700 FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FirstService by 881.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,680 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. Raymond James upped their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $158.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.01.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

