Korea Investment CORP Purchases Shares of 112,500 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 253.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

IVZ opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

