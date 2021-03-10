Korea Investment CORP Purchases Shares of 52,400 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

