Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Assurant by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Assurant by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Assurant by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $4,788,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

