Korea Investment CORP Sells 14,000 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 76.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 52.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

ATHM stock opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.55. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

