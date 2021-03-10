Korea Investment CORP Sells 20,000 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 99,644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Western Union by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107,647 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Western Union by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 61,214 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $187,498.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,918.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. Insiders have sold a total of 308,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,710 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

