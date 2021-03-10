Korea Investment CORP Sells 24,615 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,615 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $132,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,405,000 after acquiring an additional 457,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management HK Limited bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,543,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YY opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.87. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YY. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

