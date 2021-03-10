Korea Investment CORP Sells 56,100 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 3,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $910,074 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.