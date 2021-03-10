Korea Investment CORP Sells 63,500 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

LSXMK stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

