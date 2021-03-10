Korea Investment CORP Sells 6,400 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.48.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

