Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,334,000 after buying an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,878,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 156,947 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 129,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,966,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 81.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after buying an additional 43,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $603.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $222.34 and a 1-year high of $614.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.92.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

