Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 273,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.12.

HCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

