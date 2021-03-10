KP Tissue (KPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

KPT stock opened at C$11.15 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$8.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.44 million and a P/E ratio of 148.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KPT shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

