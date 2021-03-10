Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 1,435,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,482,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $273,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,760,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

