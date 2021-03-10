Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 28,281 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,281 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.4% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $20,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,135,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,595 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,171,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,968,000 after buying an additional 1,363,199 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 141,754.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,274,372 shares during the period.

SPTL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. 15,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,141. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

