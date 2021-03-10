Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 98,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.55. The stock had a trading volume of 142,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342,829. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

