Krilogy Financial LLC Has $18.30 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,543 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.90% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 119,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.74. 5,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,047. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

