Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 15,185 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,802 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

