Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,899. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $269.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

