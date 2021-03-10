Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 71,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

GOOGL traded down $13.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,027.27. 26,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,003.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,740.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

